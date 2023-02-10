Minor drowns in Jhenidah

JHENIDAH, Feb 9: A minor child drowned in a pond in Harinakundu Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Sabit, 2, son of Sirajul Mandal, a resident of Joradaha Village.



Local and the deceased's family sources said the child went missing in the afternoon after he went out of the the house for playing.



Later on, the family members saw the body was floating on water in a pond nearby the house and recovered it.



Officer-in-Charge of Harinakundu Police Station Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.

