Two murdered in B’baria, Bogura

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Bogura, in two days.



BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death by his cousin in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district over drug-related issue.



The incident took place in Nalgaria Village under Singerbil Union of the upazila on Wednesday afternoon.



Deceased Niamul, 25, was the son of Taher Mia, a resident of that village.



However, police arrested the deceased's cousin Ashraful Islam in this connection.



According to locals, Niamul and Ashraful had a dispute over drug dealing. On Wednesday afternoon, an altercation took place in between them over the issue, and at one stage, Ashraful stabbed Niamul with a knife. Naimul was injured critically.



He was rescued and taken to Akhaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bijoynagar Police Station (PS) Raju Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



BOGURA: A man, who was injured while trying to rape a woman in Shibganj Upazila of the district, died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) on Tuesday.



Deceased Ershadul Haque, 35, was a resident of Madargachhi Village under Kichak Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ershad entered the house of Minati Begum, wife of one Md Rubel Pramanik, at around 6pm on Monday while she was alone at home. He then tried to rape her. Minati cut his genital at that time, which left him critically injured.



Ershad was rescued and taken to the SZRMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 10:45am on Monday.



However, police arrested Minati Begum.



Shibganj PS OC Munzurul Alam confirmed the incident.



