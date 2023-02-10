Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in B’baria, Bogura

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Bogura, in two days.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death by his cousin in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district over drug-related issue.

The incident took place in Nalgaria Village under Singerbil Union of the upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Niamul, 25, was the son of Taher Mia, a resident of that village.

However, police arrested the deceased's cousin Ashraful Islam in this connection.

According to locals, Niamul and Ashraful had a dispute over drug dealing. On Wednesday afternoon, an altercation took place in between them over the issue, and at one stage, Ashraful stabbed Niamul with a knife. Naimul was injured critically.

He was rescued and taken to Akhaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bijoynagar Police Station (PS) Raju Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

BOGURA: A man, who was injured while trying to rape a woman in Shibganj Upazila of the district, died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) on Tuesday.

Deceased Ershadul Haque, 35, was a resident of Madargachhi Village under Kichak Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Ershad entered the house of Minati Begum, wife of one Md Rubel Pramanik, at around 6pm on Monday while she was alone at home. He then tried to rape her. Minati cut his genital at that time, which left him critically injured.

Ershad was rescued and taken to the SZRMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 10:45am on Monday.

However, police arrested Minati Begum.

Shibganj PS OC Munzurul Alam confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor people get winter clothes in Kurigram
Seven unnatural deaths in five districts
Two girls among three ‘kill selves’
Thrust on united efforts to mimnimise disaster risks
Road mishaps claim six lives in five dists
Minor drowns in Jhenidah
Two murdered in B’baria, Bogura
Bangabandhu Novo Theatre to be opened in March


Latest News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
HC asks ACC to end investigation into irregularities of over Tk 472 crore against SAOC
President greets women booters for clinching SAFF U-20 football trophy
BNP wants to spread violence at villages: Hasan
Hopes fade for rescuing survivors as Turkey-Syria quake toll at 19,300
Rakuten Viber launches new chatbot, AI Chat and Create
Come out of nightmare of an unelected government: PM
Two killed in Noakhali road accident
Three held with Yaba pills in Dinajpur
Canada will continue selling potassium fertilizer to Bangladesh: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
IEB elections today
Turkey-Syria quake: Bangladesh observing state mourning
Haji Salim's son gets bail on surrender
3 newly built rail lines inaugurated
Govt to give Tk 8cr incentives to jute farmers
Japan wants to invest in some sectors of Bangladesh
Plea seeks bar on GM Quader to continue duties as JaPa chairman
SUST student 'commits suicide' in Jashore
Turkey-Syria quake: BNP postpones today's march
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft