Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:32 AM
Home Countryside

Bangabandhu Novo Theatre to be opened in March

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 9: Bangabandhu Novo Theatre with state-of-the-art technology will be opened for visitors by March in the city. The construction work is going on in full swing.

According to official sources, physical infrastructure development and equipment installation of the project have almost been completed.

Under 'Establishment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre Project,  the Novo Theatre is being implemented on 2.30 acres of land at Shaheed AHM Kamruzzaman Central Zoo and Park  at an estimated cost of Tk 232.73 crore.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Ziaul Hassan disclosed this information while discussing the progress of the Novo Theater with Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton at the City Bhaban on Sunday.

Director General of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theater Abdur Razzaque and its Rajshahi Project Director Azam-E-Sadat and Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Department Fazlul Haque were present at that time.

Ziaul Hassan said the project has the provision of installing different types of equipment, such as planetarium with digital projector system, scientific and digital exhibits, 58D simulation theatre and telescope for the theatre.

Project Directir Azam-E-Sadat said the construction of an office block with a four-storey foundation is at the final stage on a 47,200 square-feet plinth area creating a total of 2,10,700 square-feet usable spaces including the basement.

A 39,500 square-feet basement will have parking spaces of 80 cars, the first floor will have office blocks, exhibition space and cafeteria while all the second, third and fourth floors will have office blocks, 200-seated exhibition space and 160-seated planetarium, he added.

The project will also ensure some other requisite amenities like CCTV, 2000-KVA Power substation, 500-KVA generator, three lifts, two escalators and four elevators.


