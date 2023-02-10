BD companies urged to set up production units in Eswatini





The Kingdom of Eswatini, a land-locked country to the east of South Africa shares border with Mozambique.



The Health Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Lizzy Nkosi has conveyed the invitation of the kingdom to the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam during a bilateral meeting in Mbabane the capital of Eswatini, a Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam recently paid his maiden visit to this African country to discuss bilateral, trade and business issues. The visit focused on trade and investment promotion between Bangladesh and Eswatini.

"During the meeting, the health minister said the Covid pandemic introduced new challenges for the countries. She showed interest in working with the Bangladesh government in Covid pandemic area as well as sharing knowledge with Bangladesh in the health sector," it reads.



During the discussion, the Eswatinian side said a partnership would be forged between Eswatini and Bangladesh sides for the production of pharmaceutical products.



The state minister informed the Eswatinian side about the achievements of the Bangladesh government in the health and pharmaceutical sectors. Bangladesh exports pharmaceutical products to a large number of countries in the world, he said.



During the bilateral talks, Eswatini government also sought Bangladesh's cooperation in the commercial production of crops in Eswatini, contract farming and sharing knowledge in different areas including ICT, the release said. In a separate meeting, the Minister of Agriculture of Eswatini ,Jabulani Mabuza invited investment from Bangladesh into contract farming there.

He briefed the Bangladesh delegation about various subsidies extended by the Eswatinian government in the agriculture sector and the opportunities for the production of agricultural products in Eswatini like maize, beans, other crops and dairy products.



The Eswatinian side also said they have dedicated government institutes for the production of maize, dairy products, horticulture and cotton among others. They sought Bangladesh's cooperation in the commercial production of crops in Eswatini.



Mentioning textiles and agriculture as major areas of potential cooperation, he sought investment from Bangladeshi investors in these areas in Eswatini.



The Bangladeshi investors can reach out to other member states of SADC from Eswatini to export their products, said the minister.



Shahriar said Bangladesh is also interested in establishing cooperation with Eswatini in the agriculture and textile sectors.



Highlighting the Vision 2041 of the government for transforming Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous nation, he informed the Eswatini side about the recent infrastructural development, growth of manufacturing industries as well as other emerging sectors here.



Underlying the need for identifying potential sectors of trade and business as well as the exchange of visits among businessmen, the state minister reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to take the bilateral and economic relations with Eswatini to newer heights. He invited the Eswatinian businessmen to trade and invest in Bangladesh, the release said.

