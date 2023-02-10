Shop owners demand extension of business hours during Ramadan

Shop owners groups in Bangladesh are urging the government to extend their business hours during the upcoming Ramadan to support extra business and lessen their losses.





Traders are counting huge losses as a result of their compliance with the government's order to close shops by 8 pm, according to Arifur Rahman Tipu, president of Dhaka Metropolitan Shop Owners' Association.





Against this backdrop, he has demanded extension of business hours and called for closing time to be extended by two hours to 10 pm during the first 15 days of Ramadan, as most sales take place after evening prayers, Tipu said in a media briefing in city on Thursday.





After that, the shopping hours can be extended further, depending on customers turnout, until the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.





Addressing the spiraling prices of commodities, Tipu says shop owners are not responsible for it as they neither produce nor import goods. Instead, he pointed finger at a 'syndicate' run by 15-20 importers, producers and supermarket owners for spiking prices.





Tipu said exemplary punishments and raids against these price gougers would help stabilise prices of essentials. He urged the Prime Minister to intervene and fulfill the demands of shop owners to enable them to ride out the ongoing economic crisis.





Shop owners demands include simplify VAT Act and instead of maintaining five books, apply 15 percent VAT to net profit from the flat or gross sales price.





The war in Ukraine has stirred volatility in international energy market forcing Bangladesh to go for austerity to limit consumption of power and energy to ease strain on foreign exchange reserves. Rolling blackouts were reintroduced as prices across the board soar adding to cost-of-living crisis.A policy must be formulated on how much quantity of goods that a dealer, wholesaler, and retailer can stockpile. Form a committee with representatives from the shop owners' association and related ministries to determine the rate of net profit of wholesale and retail businesses. Extension of trading hours in Ramadan until Eid-ul-Fitr, the demands said.