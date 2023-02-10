Three-day jewellery Fair kicks off

BAJUS Fair 2023, the largest exposition of the country's jewellery sector, has begun on Thursday (Feb 9) to showcase local innovations in gold and diamond products and excellence of Bangladesh's goldsmiths.





The fair has been organised under the guidance of Sayem Sobhan Anvir for the second time to support implementation of the Prime Minister's Vision 2041. At the fair, the jewellery companies will offer special discount on the purchase of their products.





Officials of the trade body hoped that the three-day fair will play a role in boosting the domestic jewellery industry and creating a strong position of Bangladesh in the global market.





The participating companies are showcasing their products and services in pavilions, mini pavilions and stalls.





The country's leading companies like Amin Jewellers, Apan Jewellers, Alankar Niketan, Kunjo Jewellers, Royal Malabar Jewellers, Venus Jewellers, Diamond World and Jarwa House have put on display their products in eight large pavilions.





Vinayak Gold and Diamond, Golden World, Gaurav Jewellers, New Fancy Jewellers, Pearl Oasis, Jaya Gold, Zara Gold, Alvi Jewellers, Rizvy Jewellers, Royal Diamond, Dreamz Instrument Technology and Rajeshwary Gold will also display products in 12 mini pavilions.





Besides, LK Jewellers, Chowdhury Gold, Gitanjali Jewellers, Riya Jewellers, Ananda Jewellers, Diamond House, Aftab Jewellers, Fariha Jewellers, IK Jewellers, Rajnigandha Jewellers, Sultana Jewellers, Nibir Jewellers, Siraj Jewellers, Diamond Bazar, Ananya Jewellers, Daya Gold and Diamond, DDamas - The Art of Jewellery, D Diamond, Queen Perl House, New Bashundhara Jewellers, Soul James and Diamond, Parash Jewellers, Classic Gold and Diamond Jewellery, Diamond Corner, Gold King Jewellery, Sonargaon Jewellers, Monimala Jewellers, RN Microtech, Bangladesh Dise House and SGL Lab of Bangladesh will showcase their products and services in 30 stalls.





Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) President and Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir inaugurated the expo of jewellery at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Thursday. Some 50 traditional jewellers have taken part in the annual exposition of BAJUS.The entry fee of the fair is fixed at Tk 100 per person while children under 5 years will get free access. There will be a raffle draw for the customers of jewellery products at the fair. The expo arena will remain open from 10:00am to 9:00pm every day during the fair.