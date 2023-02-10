

Bayer pharma team calls on BD Agriculture Minister



Over the last four decades Bayer is closely working with farmers in Bangladesh and key stakeholders to improve agricultural productivity and livelihoods of smallholder households. Bayer is not only a key supplier of high-quality crop protection products, but also a pioneer in hybrid rice seeds playing a vital role in uplifting agriculture and food production in Bangladesh.



Bayer is working with Bangladeshi famers and providing world-class crop protection solutions, climate smart rice hybrid seeds- Arize®, corn hybrid seeds, Vegetable seeds- Seminis®and innovative solutions through Better Life Farming Center, Bayer Learning Center, Disease forecasting service to name a few.



Zahidul Islam, Managing Director, Bayer Bangladesh, also was present in the meeting with the minister. He said together we aim to boost our country's agriculture sector and also cater to local and global demand.



Bayer remains committed to advancing agriculture in Bangladesh and we are very grateful to all our government stakeholders, industry partners, development agencies, trade partners and farmer customers for their continued support in this endeavor", said Brian Naber on this occasion.



A Bayer team led by Brian Naber, Head of Crop Science Commercial Operations - Asia Pacific region met with Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque and discussed how the German chemical company can sustainably strengthen Bangladesh agriculture and help to provide safe food, said a company press release on Thursday.Over the last four decades Bayer is closely working with farmers in Bangladesh and key stakeholders to improve agricultural productivity and livelihoods of smallholder households. Bayer is not only a key supplier of high-quality crop protection products, but also a pioneer in hybrid rice seeds playing a vital role in uplifting agriculture and food production in Bangladesh.Bayer is working with Bangladeshi famers and providing world-class crop protection solutions, climate smart rice hybrid seeds- Arize®, corn hybrid seeds, Vegetable seeds- Seminis®and innovative solutions through Better Life Farming Center, Bayer Learning Center, Disease forecasting service to name a few.Zahidul Islam, Managing Director, Bayer Bangladesh, also was present in the meeting with the minister. He said together we aim to boost our country's agriculture sector and also cater to local and global demand.Bayer remains committed to advancing agriculture in Bangladesh and we are very grateful to all our government stakeholders, industry partners, development agencies, trade partners and farmer customers for their continued support in this endeavor", said Brian Naber on this occasion.