AirAsia to boost leisure, medical tourism, business travel to BD

During this visit, AirAsia Wednesday briefed the journalists about its operation in Bangladesh at a city hotel, says a press release.





Morshedul Alam Chakladar, managing director of Total Air Services Limited (GSA of AirAsia Bangladesh) and Kazi Shah Muzakker Ahmedul Hoque, director of business development, were also present.





Malaysia-based airline AirAsia is keen to promote leisure and medical tourism as well as business travel to Bangladesh via its extensive network. A team from AirAsia Group, led by Chief Commercial Officer Karen Chan, is now in Dhaka.AirAsia is now operating four daily flights from Dhaka, three flights to Kuala Lumpur and one to Bangkok.