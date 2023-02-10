NBR to launch central compliance risk management unit in March

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will launch a central compliance risk management (CCRM) unit possibly in the last week of March to assess risk prioritising taxpayers' behavior and strengthen monitoring capacity of the revenue board to expand the tax net.





The unit will comprise officials of income tax, value-added tax (VAT) and customs wings of the NBR, said NBR officials.





They said as per an International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggestion to increase tax compliance and tax base to achieve the sustainable revenue growth of the country, the revenue authorities have formed the unit.





NBR officials said a designated member would be the head of the unit and the team would coordinate work with other wings of NBR to facilitate taxpayers' compliance.





The team will evaluate progress in addressing existing risks and conducting several studies or research to identify any emerging risks in the tax system, they said.





Formation of a CCRM unit ofNBR is one of the major proposals put forward by the IMF's fiscal policy reforms to promote the tax-GDP ratio of the country for creating fiscal space to increase social spending and investment sustainably.





Extensive exemptions, complicated tax codes, and weaknesses in revenue administration are responsible for low tax revenue growth and increased dependence on government borrowing and national saving certificates to meet the budget deficit, said the IMF.





The IMF suggested boosting the tax revenue mobilisation efforts of additional 0.5 per cent of GDP annually in FY24 and FY25 and 0.7 per cent of GDP in FY26, contributing to higher social spending and public investment.





NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at the Revenue Conference 2023 on Monday said they would launch a central compliance risk management unit at a programme marking the upcoming Independence Day of the country.The revenue board has introduced a number of online services to build a taxpayer-friendly taxation system for the country, said the NBR officials.Now taxpayers can obtain registration, filing returns, deposit payment, and correct financial reports online which are systematic tools of the compliance risks management system, they said.