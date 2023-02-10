BRAC Bank, BGBA to represent BD at NY trade show BRAC Bank has joined hands with the Garment Buying House Association (GBHA) to represent Bangladesh in Texworld, Apparel Sourcing Trade Show in New York.





Texworld, Apparel Sourcing USA Trade Show is the largest apparel sourcing event on the East Coast, USA, where thousands of international exhibitors gather to connect with buyers.





Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA), led by its President Kazi Iftaquer Hossain and 10 Bangladeshi companies, took part in a special Bangladesh Pavilion at the exposition from January 31-February 02, 2023.





Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking of BRAC Bank, attended as a resource person at the event. He commented: "This engagement with the international buyers will boost buyers' confidence to source more readymade garment products from Bangladesh. This will uphold the image of RMG sector and its associated banking system. BRAC Bank is committed to supporting apparel exporters helping them enhance foreign currency earnings through sustainable export growth."





Md Selim Reza, Minister (Commerce), Embassy of Bangladesh, NY USA, also visited the event and highly appreciated BRAC Bank's initiative for promoting RMG sector of Bangladesh.





Bangladesh garment-buying houses have contributed significantly to the country's readymade garment export since the inception of garment industries in the country. BRAC Bank is proud to be the banking partner of BGBA in this mega expo.Three hundred forty-four exhibitors from 23 countries, including China, Vietnam, India, Taiwan, Spain, Italy, the UK, the USA and South Korea, participated in the trade show. In the event, BGBA and participating countries from Bangladesh showcased an entire range of products that Bangladesh is manufacturing. This international platform allows apparel makers to engage with buyers and boost export.It is a privilege for BRAC Bank to be the partner of exhibiting company of Bangladesh in any international RMG and textile fair for better representation of country's banking systems, RMG export sustainability and country's economic condition to build a trusted partnership between buyers and garment manufacturers of Bangladesh. Last year, BRAC Bank was a key partner of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in 'Made in Bangladesh Week' to promote Bangladeshi garments worldwide.