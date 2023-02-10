Govt giving Tk 8cr incentives to 4 lakh jute farmers to boost output

The government has started disbursing TK eight crore as incentives to farmers to boost jute cultivation across the country.A total of four lakh farmers will get seeds under the programme, said a press release of the Agriculture Ministry on Thursday.





A farmer will get one kg of jute seeds at free of cost for bringing one bigha of land under jute cultivation.





This incentives are being provided from the agriculture rehabilitation support sector under the regular budget of the Agriculture Ministry.





The disbursement of the intensives will start soon in filed level, said the press release. -UNB