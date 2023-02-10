ICMAB holds talks on country’s economy and challenges A Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Program on "Bangladesh Economy - Recent Challenges and Way Forward" was organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) at the ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium on Tuesday.





Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin was the Chief Guest while NCC Bank Ltd. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid was the Session Chair, says a press release.





n explaining the effect of the global economic crises on Bangladesh economy, Khan identified possible challenges for the Bangladesh economy are the prevailing current account deficit, depletion of forex, depreciation of the local currency, and high commodity price. Khan suggested rationalization of interest rates, market-driven exchange rates, and curbing the luxury import as the short-term action plan.





"Despite the existing challenges, I am intensely hopeful about the country's economy as it has successfully tackled the covid-19 effect," said the chief guest.





Probashi Kalyan Bank Managing Director Md. Mazibur Rahman and Foreign Ministry's Macro Economic Policy Analysis and Forecasting Joint Secretary Dr. Ziaul Abedin were present as the Commentators.ICMAB Past President and Present Council Member. Arif Khan FCMA, presented the keynote paper of the CPD.The event started with a welcome speech ICMAB Past President and Present Council Mohammed Salim In his speech ICMAB President Md. Abdur Rahman Khan highlighted the ways professional Cost and Management Accountants (CMAs) are contributing to Bangladesh economy."The vision of the ICMAB is to help Bangladesh become an industrialized nation by promoting and regulating cost and management accounting to enhance economic competitiveness and quality of life", said the President.In the technical session, Arif Khan presented the economic scenario of the globe and the South Asian countries during the post-COVID period and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.Dr. Farashuddin appreciated the concerns that popped up and the way out suggested by the resource person. To ensure the readiness for future crises and sustainable growth, Dr. Farashuddin also emphasized the necessity of industry and export diversification, access to finance for micro and small entrepreneurs, investment in education, skill-based training, and human resource development.A good number of professional CMAs took part in the question & answer session. The program ended with a vote of thanks by Mr. Md. Kausar Alam FCMA, Secretary, ICMAB.