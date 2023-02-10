Holcim Awards for sustainable construction open for entries







The Holcim Foundation is calling on architects, urban planners, and engineers to submit sustainable design and construction projects that lead the way in transforming the building sector. Submissions must be client-supported and have reached the detailed design phase.



The Holcim Awards 2023, the world's most significant competition for sustainable design, offers total prize money of USD 1 million across five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East Africa, and North America. USD 200,000 per region will be shared between winners of a Holcim Awards Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Acknowledgement prizes in every region, says a press release.

"The Holcim Awards competition for Sustainable Construction is a global platform that provides an opportunity for architects, engineers and urban planners to share how they are putting their innovative ideas into practice," said Laura Viscovich, Executive Director of the Holcim Foundation.



Independent expert juries will evaluate entries using the Holcim Foundation's goals for sustainable construction that serve as a framework to drive system change: uplifting places, a healthy planet, viable economics, and thriving communities.



The juries will be chaired by Tatiana Bilbao, Founder, Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO (for region Latin America), Craig Dykers, Founding Partner, Snohetta (North America), Lesley Lokko, Founder, African Futures Institute (Middle East Africa), ManitRastogi, Founding Partner, Morphogenesis (Asia Pacific), and Belinda Tato, Founding member, EcosistemaUrbano (Europe).



"We are thrilled to announce the exceptional lineup of renowned professionals to chair the Holcim Awards regional juries. This year's jury panels bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion to the table, making it an incredible opportunity for us to recognize and celebrate innovative and sustainable construction projects. I have no doubt that the outcome will be a true reflection of the tremendous efforts and commitment of the future-makers in the building sector who are shaping a better world." added Laura Viscovich.



Submitting entries in the competition is free using a web-based form to provide information in English on the project design team, project summary, project sustainability profile including data points, as well as project images. The competition is open for entries until March 30, 2023 at 14:00 hrs UTC.



Winners will be announced at a handover ceremony held on November 18, 2023 at the 18 th International Venice Biennale of Architecture: The Laboratory of the Future.



The Holcim Awards has recognized over 250 prize winners from 30,000 entries in 130 countries, with six international competition cycles spanning two decades.



How to apply and more information at www.holcimfoundation.org/awards-2023

The Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the global movement for sustainable design and construction. Its mission is to support the architecture, design, engineering, and urban planning innovators who want to change how the world builds.



