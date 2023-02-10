Fresh Premium Tea starts nationwide music tour Feb 11

Fresh Premium Tea, a renowned tea brand in Bangladesh, is all set to shake things up in the spirit of its tagline 'Ek Cup'eKapiye Din', with its musical platform 'Fresh Sound'.







'Fresh Sound' is an upcoming nationwide concert tour starting on 11 February at International Convention Center, Chattogram, featuring Tahsan, says a press release.





At this concert, Tahsan will hit the 20 years mark of his musical career and celebrate by performing his popular hits. As the brand ambassador since 2020, he has worked on commercials and composed the new hit 'Shei Tumi Ke?' for Fresh Premium Tea. One lucky artist to cover 'Shei Tumi Ke?' on Facebook will get to share the stage with Tahsan at this concert.