Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fresh Premium Tea starts nationwide music tour Feb 11

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

Fresh Premium Tea, a renowned tea brand in Bangladesh, is all set to shake things up in the spirit of its tagline 'Ek Cup'eKapiye Din', with its musical platform 'Fresh Sound'.

'Fresh Sound' is an upcoming nationwide concert tour starting on 11 February at International Convention Center, Chattogram, featuring Tahsan, says a press release.

At this concert, Tahsan will hit the 20 years mark of his musical career and celebrate by performing his popular hits. As the brand ambassador since 2020, he has worked on commercials and composed the new hit 'Shei Tumi Ke?' for Fresh Premium Tea. One lucky artist to cover 'Shei Tumi Ke?' on Facebook will get to share the stage with Tahsan at this concert.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan keen to set up another fertilizer factory in BD
BD sending skilled workers to S Arabia under new scheme
OPPO brings all in one smartphone with A77
BD companies urged to set up production units in Eswatini
Shop owners demand extension of business hours during Ramadan
Three-day jewellery Fair kicks off
Bayer pharma team calls on BD Agriculture Minister
AirAsia to boost leisure, medical tourism, business travel to BD


Latest News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
HC asks ACC to end investigation into irregularities of over Tk 472 crore against SAOC
President greets women booters for clinching SAFF U-20 football trophy
BNP wants to spread violence at villages: Hasan
Hopes fade for rescuing survivors as Turkey-Syria quake toll at 19,300
Rakuten Viber launches new chatbot, AI Chat and Create
Come out of nightmare of an unelected government: PM
Two killed in Noakhali road accident
Three held with Yaba pills in Dinajpur
Canada will continue selling potassium fertilizer to Bangladesh: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes nears 20,000
IEB elections today
Turkey-Syria quake: Bangladesh observing state mourning
Haji Salim's son gets bail on surrender
3 newly built rail lines inaugurated
Govt to give Tk 8cr incentives to jute farmers
Japan wants to invest in some sectors of Bangladesh
Plea seeks bar on GM Quader to continue duties as JaPa chairman
SUST student 'commits suicide' in Jashore
Turkey-Syria quake: BNP postpones today's march
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft