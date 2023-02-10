Business Desk

Mercantile Bank opens Jamidarhat sub-branch

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank spoke on the occasion.







A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman was present as special guest. Abu Naser Dulal, Mayor of Senbag Municipalities, Abdur Rashid, Chairman of 13 No. Rasulpur Union and Abdul Karim, noted businessman of Jamidarhat Bazar also spoke in the event.







Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary among others were connected virtually in the opening ceremony.





Mercantile Bank Ltd inaugurated 33rd 'Jamidarhat sub-branch' in Begumganj, Noakhali to provide easy and tech-savvy banking services to customers.Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP, launched the sub -branch on virtual platform as chief guest on Thursday, says a press release.The Zonal Heads, HOBs and In-charges of the sub branches were also connected virtually.