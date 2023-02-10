GIB Shariah Supervisory Committee holds meeting The 12th Meeting of Shariah Supervisory Committee of Global Islami Bank (GIB) was held at bank's Head Office recently, says a press release. Prof. Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Department of Arabic of University of Chittagong and Chairman of the committee presided over the meeting.





Committee members Mufti Sayed Ahmad (Vice-Chairman), Chief Mufti of Madrasa-e Furfura Sharif, Dhaka, Mufti ShahedRahmani (Member), Muhtamim, Bashundra Islamic Research Center, Dhaka, Mufti Muhib bullahil Baqee (Member), Senior Pesh Imam, BaitulMukarram National Mosque, Dhaka, Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah (Member), Khatib, Subhanbagh Jame Mosque were among others were present in the meeting.



Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat, Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim were also present along with others.