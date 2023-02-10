

Jamuna Bank opens Kamrangirchar sub-branch Jamuna Bank Ltd has opened "Kamrangirchar Sub- Branch" in Dhaka with the aim of providing modern and convenient online banking services, says a press release.

The Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony recently. Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.



Among others, senior officials from head office, nearest branch managers of the bank, local businessmen and a large number of customers were present.

The Bank's Chairman, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed expressed his determination to improve the service quality of the bank and make economic activities more dynamic.



The Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony recently. Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.Among others, senior officials from head office, nearest branch managers of the bank, local businessmen and a large number of customers were present.The Bank's Chairman, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed expressed his determination to improve the service quality of the bank and make economic activities more dynamic.