CBIC allows transshipment of BD cargo to 3rd country thru Delhi

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has allowed the transshipment of Bangladesh export cargo to third countries through Delhi Air Cargo.





Following representations from interested parties, the Board decided to amend Circular 29/2020-Customs, dated June 22, 2020, to allow the transshipment of Bangladesh export cargo to third countries via Delhi Air Cargo.





"Transhipment of goods by road from LCS Petrapole to Air Cargo Complex, Delhi is also allowed with effect from February 15, 2023, following the procedure prescribed in the aforesaid Circular, until further direction from the Board," the amendment read.





The Circular allows inter alia transshipment of Bangladesh export cargo through Kolkata Air Cargo. The goods loaded on containers/closed-bodied trucks enter India from LCS Petrapole, and move by road to Kolkata Air Cargo, from where they are airlifted and transported to third countries. It has been represented to allow this movement through Delhi Air Cargo also, for better cargo evacuation and improved logistics efficiency.