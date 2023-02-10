Video
LPG customers pay Tk 27b extra per month: DNCRP

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

The government's consumer rights agency believes traders are fleecing LPG consumers out of at least Tk 27 billion per month. They are charging them much higher than the rates fixed by energy regulator.

Companies associated with importing and bottling LPG are making Tk 9 billion extra profit and the rest goes to dealers, distributors and retailers, opines AHM Shafiquzzaman, head of the agency.
The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, or DNCRP, came up with the estimates at a meeting with stakeholders of the sector on Wednesday.

The traders created an artificial crisis and made a way for profiteer by exploiting the growing demand ahead of Ramadan, Shafiquzzaman said.

He dismissed their argument that Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission is not taking into account additional costs while setting LPG prices monthly.
 "When BERC asked you to tell them what the additional costs are, you sought three months' time to submit a report. So what does it mean?"

Shafiquzzaman said DNCRP will recommend action against those responsible for  exorbitant prices of LPG, which is used for cooking at home or eateries.
 
"If we go by the rules, LPG businesses will have to be shut down. But this isn't the solution because cylinder gas is widely used now." A total of 28 companies, including Bashundhara LP Gas Limited, Omera LPG, Beximco LPG, Jamuna Gas, Meghna Fresh LPG Ltd, JMI Industrial Gas Limited and BM Energy (BD) Ltd, are in the business of refilling LPG cylinders.

The Bashundhara LPG representative Zakaria Jalal in a meeting alleged they had sent 10 to 12 letters to BERC in the past few months to "correct" its formula to fix the rates by taking into consideration additional costs. But the regulator did not listen to their calls. 

BERC Secretary Khalilur Rahman Khan, however, said Bashundhara never wrote to them while Beximco and Omera sought until Mar 16 to submit documents to back their argument. "We can't halt fixing the rates while waiting for their report."

Beximco LPG's Chief Marketing Officer Mehedi Hasan demanded that BERC raise the price by increasing the profit margin for the retailers.

Shafiquzzaman said at the time: "No matter what argument you make, you can't justify charging Tk 300 extra per cylinder."

The energy regulator has raised retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas or LPG by 21.57 percent to Tk 1,498 per 12 kg cylinder for February. Still, traders sell the fuel for cooking at much higher rates, sometimes as much as Tk 1,700.

The price was already higher than the rate BERC fixed on Feb 2 as the traders cited a supply crunch for exorbitant prices.    �bdnews24.com


