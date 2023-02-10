Video
Friday, 10 February, 2023, 7:30 AM
Business

Indian firm to set up Tk 2000cr data center in Dhaka

Published : Friday, 10 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Correspondent

Yotta Data Services - the Data Center and Cloud services arm of India's Business Conglomerate - Hiranandani Group and the operator of Asia's largest Uptime Institute Gold Operations-certified Tier IV data center - has announced an investment of over Tk 2000 crore Taka ($150 million) to develop a Hyperscale Data Center Park in Bangladesh's burgeoning capital, Dhaka in the next 4-6 years.

The investment is part of Yotta's overseas expansion, which strongly focuses on neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh - one of the forerunners in digital transformation in the region, says a press release.

Yotta's Dhaka Data Center Park, situated at Hi-Tech City, Kaliakoir in Gazipur, will house two hyperscale data center buildings, featuring 4800 racks and 28.8MW IT power capacity. Slated to go live with the first data center building in FY2024, the park will bolster the country's digital transformation efforts, serving as the digital backbone of businesses and a catalyst for Digital Bangladesh - the government's flagship initiative.

Yotta's investment in Dhaka comes on the heels of inaugurating North India's first hyperscale data center at Greater Noida. The company already operates Yotta NM1 Data Center in Navi Mumbai. Yotta's investment will be backed by unmatched competencies of the Hiranandani Group in Design and Construction, Real Estate, Power Generation and Distribution. The investment is part of Yotta's aggressive expansion plan which includes hyperscale data centers and Edge facilities across India and key global markets.

Yotta has also planned a slew of engagements with the IT leadership and partner fraternity in Bangladesh to discuss the country's digital landscape, challenges, needs and to forge synergies for jointly tapping the opportunities. On the sidelines of ABP Infocomm Conference in Dhaka, from February 10 to 11, Sunil Gupta also will interact with the country's IT stakeholders from the enterprise and government sectors.
Commenting on the announcement, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yotta Data Services, said: "Yotta's Dhaka Data Center Park will not just ensure that businesses in the region gain access to state-of-the-art data center infrastructure, but also transform themselves with our proven suite of digital transformation solutions - thus inching closer towards the vision of a truly Digital Bangladesh."


