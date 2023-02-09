Video
mmart.com.bd launches February campaign

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

mmart.com.bd has launched February campaign, offering the biggest sale of the year with discounts of over 80% on all products, flash sales, and combo offers.

The online store accepts both cash on delivery and digital payments, making it easy and convenient for customers to purchase almost 6000 plus products on the varies categories like including Kids, Toys and Party Tools, Home Appliances, Electronic Gadgets, Electronic Devices, Home and Lifestyle, Groceries, Men's Fashion, Women's Fashion, and Health and Beauty, says a press release.
People can easily order from www.mmart.com.bd with easy checkout process.   They can also order from their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mmartpage  by giving their name, address and number in the inbox.

Mmart online shopping gives priority to their customer always if any customer do not like the product they can return it instantly and moreover they have 7days return and policy also.
mmart.com.bd is the leading online marketplace in Bangladesh, has officially launched on 22nd January 2021 after a successful testing phase of 5-6 months. With a mission to become the most trustworthy and best online clothing store in the country, mmart.com.bd connects customers with a vast range of quality fashion products, offering a unique and seamless shopping experience.
The company's vision is to become a pioneer in the hassle-free and best online clothing store in the world, starting locally and eventually expanding internationally to create a hub for fashion lovers.
"We are proud to launch mmart.com.bd and provide customers with an unparalleled online shopping experience, "Our mission is to become the most trustworthy and best online clothing store in Bangladesh, offering the best quality and convenience for customers."



