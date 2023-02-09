Video
Home Front Page

CU becomes tense again for internal conflicts of BCL

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 8: The Chattogram Univeristy campus has become tense again following the internal conflicts of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League.

Internal conflicts of BCL frequently have been deteriorating the academic atmosphere of the 30,000 students of Chattogram University.

According to CU sources, three groups of BCL locked in a clash at dead of night on Wednesday for a trifling matter causing injuries to 3 students.

The rival activists of BCL chased each other and pelted bricks chips to their opponent groups that lasted for over two hours.

Sources said, the conflicting groups are ardent followers of Deputy Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel and the City UNit Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasiruddin.

Sources said, the activists of Sixty-nine assaulted one activist of Bijoy and CFC at dead of night. As a result, the activists of their opponent group plunged into a clash.

The Assistant Proctor said that the administrative personnel and the law enforcing agency controlled the situation.

Earlier on January 5 and 6 last, the BCL activists engaged in clashes on Campus resulting in the injuries to 11 leaders of both the factions.

Following the incident, the CU authorities expelled 6 activists of BCL.

Meanwhile on January 11 last, the authorities of Chattogram University had suspended 18 students following clashes and sabotage plot on the campus.

The CU Board of Residence, Health and Disciplinary Committee announced the measures at a virtual meeting presided over by Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Shireen Akhtar.

According to CU sources, the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League and the Students Rights Council had been involved in a series of clashes, vandalism.

The students, 17 of whom are aligned with the BCL, have been suspended for different terms based on the findings of a probe committee, supported by CCTV footage.



