Youth shot dead by BSF along Jhenidah border



JHENIDAH, Feb 8: A Bangladesh youth was shot dead allegedly by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) inside Indian territory opposite Laraighat border in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenidah district on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Ariful Islam, 30, son of late Afez Uddin of Pashchimpara of Shyamkur village in Maheshpur upazila.



According to the family members and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) sources, a group of seven to eight people, including Ariful on Tuesday night went to India crossing Laraighat border in Maheshpur upazila to bring cattle.



When they tried to enter Bangladesh early Wednesday, BSF members of Hanskhali Pakhiura camp opened fire, leaving Ariful dead on the spot. However, rest of the group members managed to flee away.



Commanding Officer of BGB 58-Battalion in Jhenaidah Lt Col Masud Parvez Rana acknowledging the matter said a message from the BGB was sent to India's Hanskhali Pakhiura BSF camp for holding a flag meeting in this regard. But they are yet to receive any response from the BSF.



Jamirul Islam, Chairman of Maheshpur's Shyamkur Union Parishad, also confirmed the incident.





