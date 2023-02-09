Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ekushey Book Fair

Non-fictions book lovers' new craze

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Tausiful Islam


As always book lovers are attracted to fiction works, but there is a slight change among them this year in Amar Ekushey Book Fair, organised by Bangla Academy at its premises and Suhrawardy Udyan. Publishers think visitors tend to buy non-fiction books more this year, compared to the past years.

Talking to the Daily Observer, they said that the appeal of non-fiction books to visitors has now reached new heights.

Readers are now more attracted to fact and history based books, they added.

Despite the fact that the appeal of fictions is never-ending, Shova Prokash Publisher Mizanur Rahman figured out that both the classical books and non-fiction books drew more attention of book lovers, this year, compared to the past few years.

Echoing the same, Agamee Prakashani Publisher Osman Gani pointed out that there might be a new generation emerging who are more attracted to non-fiction books.

Most of the books published by the Agamee Prakashani are non-fiction, he said and added, "We want people of the country to know about the nation and its history, Bangladesh and the Liberation War."
So far, we have sold more non-fiction books than fiction books, said Jahid Sujon, a stall representative of Sanghati.

"I was attracted to fiction once in the past. But nowadays I am reading non-fiction books," said Banker Abdullah Harun Shohag who hails from Feni.

He added that he bought 'Lekhak-Songho Smriti Ananda' of Anisul Haque and will buy books of Hasnat Abdul Hye and a few other books.

A total of 114 new titles arrived on the 8th day of the fair.

The month-long fair remains open from 11:00am to 9:00pm on holidays while it is open to all from 3:00pm to 9:00pm on weekdays.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CU becomes tense again for internal conflicts of BCL
Youth shot dead by BSF along Jhenidah border
Non-fictions book lovers' new craze
Sarah Cooke named new HC of UK  
Queen Mathilde's visit will help keep attention on Rohingya crisis: UNHCR
Assault On Navy Officer Arrest warrant against Irfan Salim
85.95 pc pass in HSC exam
Six by-polls proved vote can be fair under the AL govt, PM tells JS


Latest News
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
President is very successful: PM
BPL: Sylhet secure their place in top-two of playoffs
Mobile phone tapping unethical: GM Quader
Bangladesh to send 46-member rescue team to Turkey
Bangladesh to play Nepal in final on Thursday in SAFF Women's Champs
Six by-polls prove vote can be fair under AL govt: PM
One held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000 as rescuers battle cold
TCB to procure 1.10cr litres soyabean oil, 8,000MT lentil for Ramadan
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
SI's hanging body found inside police station in M'singh
Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
How ChatGPT can influence our job sector
Cumilla sees highest pass rate
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate high'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft