Non-fictions book lovers' new craze



As always book lovers are attracted to fiction works, but there is a slight change among them this year in Amar Ekushey Book Fair, organised by Bangla Academy at its premises and Suhrawardy Udyan. Publishers think visitors tend to buy non-fiction books more this year, compared to the past years.



Talking to the Daily Observer, they said that the appeal of non-fiction books to visitors has now reached new heights.



Readers are now more attracted to fact and history based books, they added.



Despite the fact that the appeal of fictions is never-ending, Shova Prokash Publisher Mizanur Rahman figured out that both the classical books and non-fiction books drew more attention of book lovers, this year, compared to the past few years.



Echoing the same, Agamee Prakashani Publisher Osman Gani pointed out that there might be a new generation emerging who are more attracted to non-fiction books.



Most of the books published by the Agamee Prakashani are non-fiction, he said and added, "We want people of the country to know about the nation and its history, Bangladesh and the Liberation War."

So far, we have sold more non-fiction books than fiction books, said Jahid Sujon, a stall representative of Sanghati.



"I was attracted to fiction once in the past. But nowadays I am reading non-fiction books," said Banker Abdullah Harun Shohag who hails from Feni.



He added that he bought 'Lekhak-Songho Smriti Ananda' of Anisul Haque and will buy books of Hasnat Abdul Hye and a few other books.



A total of 114 new titles arrived on the 8th day of the fair.



The month-long fair remains open from 11:00am to 9:00pm on holidays while it is open to all from 3:00pm to 9:00pm on weekdays.



