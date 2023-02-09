

Sarah Cooke named new HC of UK



The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has made an official announcement on Wednesday. Cooke will take up her appointment in April or May 2023.



Currently, she is head of South East Asia Department at the FCDO.



From 2012 to 2016, she served as head of Department for International Development (DFID) in Bangladesh office, according to the High Commission.



