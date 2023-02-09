Queen Mathilde's visit will help keep attention on Rohingya crisis: UNHCR

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Representative in Bangladesh Johannes van der Klaauw has said on Wednesday that the visit of the Queen of the Belgians is a significant support to their ongoing efforts to mobilize sufficient funding for life-saving and life-sustaining assistance.



"The Queen's visit comes as the crisis is well in to its sixth year of displacement, and against the backdrop of a serious decline in available funding," he said.



UNHCR, said the visit of the Queen of the Belgians will help keep the attention on the Rohingya situation, which continues to be one of the largest refugee crises in the world, an UNHCR release said.



On her second day of visiting Bangladesh, Queen Mathilde Marie Christine Ghislaine of Belgium travelled to the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, the largest refugee camp in the world. She met with Rohingya women, men, and youths to learn about their challenges, opportunities, anxieties, hopes and dreams.



During her visit to the camps, the Queen met children and their teachers in one of the learning centres in the camps, where she was briefed about the important steps being taken to introduce the Myanmar Curriculum and the challenges in identifying and training more Rohingya refugees as teachers and the need for additional space to accommodate more students.



The Myanmar curriculum will lead the way towards a more formal education and nurture the hope that children will be able to continue their education once they can safely return home.



The visit to the Rohingya camps was organized on the occasion of the Queen's visit to Bangladesh in her capacity of the UN Secretary General's Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



More than 940,000 Rohingya refugees are generously hosted by the Bangladesh government and people in Cox's Bazar district, but living in congested camps in an area regularly hit by multiple natural disasters.



Young adolescent Rohingya climate activists also explained their role in taking care of the environment and raising awareness in their communities to prevent deforestation and protect the flora and fauna.



UNHCR briefed on various activities to protect the environment and manage waste, enhance the resilience of refugees and host communities to respond to and prevent shocks as a result of climate change and natural hazards, while investing in infrastructure and regreening efforts.



The Queen met with, Rohingya women volunteers working to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and participated in a discussion with Rohingya refugee psychosocial counsellors to learn more about the mental health situation of their community.



The Queen has concluded her three-day visit to Bangladesh in the climate-vulnerable Khulna district. During her visit, she saw the UN's programmatic work covering several sustainable development goals including Climate Action, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Responsible Consumption and Production, Quality Education, and others.



During the visit, the delegation was welcomed in various facilities managed by UNHCR and its partners, including national organizations, such as BRAC, CODEC, GK, IUCN, NGO Forum, as well as UNICEF and UN Women, the release said.

