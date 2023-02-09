Video
Assault On Navy Officer Arrest warrant against Irfan Salim

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday issued warrant to arrest Irfan Salim, son of Haji Md Salim,MP from Dhaka 7, in a case filed for assaulting a Navy officer.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate  Asaduzzaman Noor's court passed the order.
The court also framed charges against five accused including Irfan in the case. Irfan was absent at charge framing  hearing.

The accused applied for time extension through his lawyer. The court rejected the time plea, cancelled his bail and issued the warrant to get him arrested.

After framing charges, the court fixed  March 6 for the trial to begin in the case.

The other four accused are Erfan's bodyguard Md Zahidul Mollah, driver Mizanur Rahman, protocol officer AB Siddique Dipu and Erfan's assistant Qazi Repon.

Among them, Zahidul is currently in jail custody.

Mizan and Dipu are free on bail and Quazi  Ripon is absconding.

On  October 25, 2020, Irfan  assaulted Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy and his wife near the Kalabagan crossing in the neighbourhood of Dhanmondi in Dhaka after the officer's motorcycle collided with Irfan's car.

Then other individuals accompanying Irfan in the car together beat the officer, threatened to kill him, and abused his wife in offensive language.

The officer filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station against Irfan Salim and others on the next  day.

After the case was filed, RAB launched a drive and arrested Irfan and his bodyguard Md Zahidul Islam.
Irfan was released on bail on  January 18, 2021.

Investigation officer and sub-inspector of detective branch (DB) Md Mominul Huq filed the charge-sheet on February 11, 2021.



