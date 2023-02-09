85.95 pc pass in HSC exam





The results of the 2022 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations were announced on Wednesday.



According to the results, 176,282 students got GPA 5 and 85.95 per cent passed the exam, 9.31 per cent less than in 2021.



Education Minister Dipu Moni announced the results at a news conference at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the results after Dipu Moni presented copies of the results to her at Chameli Hall of the Prime Minister's Office.



Deputy Minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury accompanied Dipu Moni.



Later, chairmen of different education boards handed over copies of the results to the Prime Minister.



In 2021 HSC examinations, 95.26 per cent of the students passed.



In 2021, GPA 5 was secured by 189,169 students.



In 2022, the number of GPA 5 recipients decreased by 12,887.



in 2022, the pass rate for nine general education boards is 84.31 percent.



Pass rate for Dhaka Board is 87.83 per cent, 62,421 students got GPA 5.



Rajshahi Board's pass rate is 81.60 per cent, 21,855 students got GPA 5.



Cumilla Board"s pass rate is 90.72 per cent, 14, 991 students got GPA 5.



The pass rate of Sylhet board is 81.40 percent, 4, 871 students got GPA 5.



Barisal Board's pass rate is 86.95 per cent, 7,386 students got GPA 5.



Chittagong Board's pass rate is 80.50 per cent, 12,670 students got GPA 5.



Pass rate of Jashore Board is 83.95 per cent, 18,703 students got GPA 5.



Dinajpur Board's pass rate is 79.08 per cent, 11,830 students got GPA 5.



The pass rate of Mymensingh Board is 80.32 per cent, 5,028 students got GPA 5.



Viqarunnisa Noon School and College's 2,001 students secured GPA 5 and 99.83 per cent passed, the highest in both categories.



Viqarunnisa's 2,346 students had registered, seven of them did not appear in the examination and four failed . Its pass rate -- 99.83 per cent.



Dhaka College followed with 1,081 students securing GPA-5, 1,151 passed the exam, out of 1, 154 who had appeared, the pass rate -- 99.83 per cent.



The pass rate of girls -87.48 per cent, 95,721 girls secured GPQ 5, pass rate for boys -- 84.53 per cent and 80,561 boys got GPA-5.



According to the results, Madrasa Board is at the top in pass rate with 92.6 per cent students passing , 9,423 securing GPA-5 and Technical Education Board followed with 91 per cent pass rate.



According to the boards, 9,139 educational institutions had sent students in the HSC and equivalent examinations in 2022 and 100 per cent students of 1,330 educational institutes passed.



In the previous year, 100 per cent students of 1,934 educational institutions had passed.



Educational institutions under the Dhaka Board can download their results by clicking on the result corner of www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd and entering their institute's EIIN. Students can download their result sheet by visiting www.educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering their roll number and registration number.



To collect their results through SMS, students have to type the first three letters of the name of their board , roll number and year (for example: HSC Dha 123456 2022) and send an SMS to 16222.



The HSC and equivalent examinations were held between November 6 and December 22, 2022. A total of 1,203,407 examinees appeared in the examinations under 11 education boards - nine general education boards, one madrasah and one technical board. Of them, 622,796 were male and 580,611 were female examinees. The examinations took place at 2,649 centres. The number of examinees was 1,399,690 in the previous year. The number of examinees declined by 196,283 compared to the previous year.



