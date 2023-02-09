40,000 out of 110,000 EVMs broke down, says Project Director





Rakibul said, "The Election Commission (EC) has found fault in 40,000 EVMs through quality control checks for the last 4 months. Defective EVMs are being sent to Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory for repair and 1.10 lakh EVMs are kept ready for voting."



"The project to buy new EVMs was not approved due to financial crisis," Rakibul said and added, "As a result, the Election Commission has to rely on the existing EVMs."



He said, "A total of 110,000 EVMs including 70,000 stored in Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory and 40,000 in other godowns can be used in the elections."



In 2018, the Election Commission purchased 1.5 lakh EVMs at a cost of Tk 3,825 crore.



City Corporations and most of the local government elections held in the last 5 years, including 6 seats of the 11th Parliament, were conducted with these EVMs.



EVMs are stored in more than 40 temporary warehouses in different districts of the country including 10 regional offices before and after the polls. But many EVMEs are now defective due to careless storage.



