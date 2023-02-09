Video
BD medical, rescue teams likely to reach Turkey today

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent


The Bangladesh government has decided to send a 46-member rescue team to Turkey, which has been devastated by earthquakes, to help with recovery efforts.

A 24-member rescue team from the Bangladesh Army will be part of the team, along with a 10-member medical team and a 12-member team of the Fire Service and Civil Defence. Lt Col Md Ruhul Amin, PSC, of the Bangladesh Army will be in charge of the rescue crew, according to a press release of ISPR.

A special flight on the Dhaka-Ankara-Dhaka route will be operated to send post-earthquake emergency relief and medical supplies to Turkey by a C-130J transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force.

The C-130J transport plane will fly from Bangladesh to Turkey today and will return to Bangladesh on February 15.


