BD observes a day of mourning today

Bangladesh has declared a day of national mourning today (Thursday) due to the massive loss of life in the destructive earthquake that stroke in the bordering are of Turkey and Syria.



Announcing the mourning day in accordance with the decision of the government, the Cabinet Division on Wednesday issued a notification. Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain signed the notification.



The notification said, "The government has decided that a day of national mourning will be

observed in Bangladesh on Thursday (February 9), due to the death of citizens in Turkey and Syria in the recent earthquake that hit on Monday (February 6)."



It said, "On this occasion on Thursday, all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions of Bangladesh, including all government and private buildings and Bangladesh missions in abroad, will have the national flag at half-mast. Special prayers will also be offered in country's all religious institutions for the peace of the souls of the deceased."



The dead bodies of more than 11,000 people have already rescued in Turkey and Syria in the deadliest earthquakes in recorded history. At least 40,000 people were injured.



