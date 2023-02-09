Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Quake In Turkey-Syria

BD observes a day of mourning today

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh has declared a day of national mourning today (Thursday) due to the massive loss of life in the destructive earthquake that stroke in the bordering are of Turkey and Syria.

Announcing the mourning day in accordance with the decision of the government, the Cabinet Division on Wednesday issued a notification. Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain signed the notification.

The notification said, "The government has decided that a day of national mourning will be
observed in Bangladesh on Thursday (February 9), due to the death of citizens in Turkey and Syria in the recent earthquake that hit on Monday (February 6)."

It said, "On this occasion on Thursday, all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions of Bangladesh, including all government and private buildings and Bangladesh missions in abroad, will have the national flag at half-mast. Special prayers will also be offered in country's all religious institutions for the peace of the souls of the deceased."

The dead bodies of more than 11,000 people have already rescued in Turkey and Syria in the deadliest earthquakes in recorded history. At least 40,000 people were injured.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CU becomes tense again for internal conflicts of BCL
Youth shot dead by BSF along Jhenidah border
Non-fictions book lovers' new craze
Sarah Cooke named new HC of UK  
Queen Mathilde's visit will help keep attention on Rohingya crisis: UNHCR
Assault On Navy Officer Arrest warrant against Irfan Salim
85.95 pc pass in HSC exam
Six by-polls proved vote can be fair under the AL govt, PM tells JS


Latest News
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
President is very successful: PM
BPL: Sylhet secure their place in top-two of playoffs
Mobile phone tapping unethical: GM Quader
Bangladesh to send 46-member rescue team to Turkey
Bangladesh to play Nepal in final on Thursday in SAFF Women's Champs
Six by-polls prove vote can be fair under AL govt: PM
One held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000 as rescuers battle cold
TCB to procure 1.10cr litres soyabean oil, 8,000MT lentil for Ramadan
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
SI's hanging body found inside police station in M'singh
Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
How ChatGPT can influence our job sector
Cumilla sees highest pass rate
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate high'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft