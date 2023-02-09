Fakhrul, Abbas get permanent bail



The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted permanent bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas in a case filed over the clash between police and party activists in Nayapaltan area on December 7 last year.



The HC bench comprising Justice Md Salim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan passed the order after final hearing on a petition filed by Fakhrul and Abbas seeking bail in the case.