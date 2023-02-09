Video
HC orders 17 Biman officers to surrender

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

HC orders 17 Biman officers to surrender

HC orders 17 Biman officers to surrender

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered 17 former and current Biman officials to surrender before the lower court concerned within three weeks in the case of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charge of financial irregularities while leasing aircraft from Egypt Air.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam passed the order after the 17 officials appeared before the HC seeking anticipatory bail in the case.
Earlier, on February 6, ACC Assistant Director Jasmine Akhter filed the case at the agency's integrated office, Dhaka-1, as the   plaintiff.

According to the case, through premeditated connivance and misuse of power, the accused first confirmed leasing two planes from Egypt Air and later withdrew Tk1,161 crore from the aircraft till re-delivery and embezzled the money by enjoying it among themselves.

The accused were sued under Sections 109/409/420 of the Penal Code and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

According to the parliamentary body, the national flag carrier lost Tk1,161 crore as the two aircraft were leased from Egypt Air in 2014.

After operating a flight in February 2015, the engines of one of the aircraft was damaged. To keep it running, Biman rented another engine from Egypt Air.

However, after a year and a half, the rented engine was also damaged. Following this, Biman rented another engine but it was subsequently damaged.

The last engine was sent to another company in the United States for servicing without a timeline on how long it would take to fix it, said ACC sources.

On May 28, 2022, the ACC sent a letter to the Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and summoned the documents related to the lease.


