Cabinet body okays15 straddle carriers for Ctg Port at Tk 126cr

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 8: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is going to procure a total of 104 equipment of differnt types at Taka 914 crore in 17 packages.



CPA sources said, the equipment include 27 straddle carriers, 11 Rubber tyred gantry cranes and 4 Quay Gantry cranes.



The Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the procurment of 15 straddle carriers at Taka 126 crore on Wednesday under package-5. The meeting was chaired by Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque.



The CCGP meeting approved the project of CPA styled, "procurement of necessary equipment for different yards and terminals of Chattogram Port" under package G-5. Of them, four high straddle carrier will be procured from Chinese firm Heavy Industries company at Taka 51.38 crore under Lot-2.



Besides, five more straddle carriers will be procured from the Chinese company at Taka 41.64 crore under Lot-3 of the same package.



Under Lot-4, six more straddle carriers will be procured at Taka 33 crore from the same Chinese company.



Meanwhile, with the procurement of more equipment, the vessels' turn around time (VTT) in the Chattogram Port has been decreasing day by day resulting in the smooth handling of cargo and containers recently. The turn around time of Chattogram Port is improving fast with the procurement of equipment.



"The vessel turn around time in Chattogram Port is now stands at 2.4 days presently,' Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) confirmed it to the Daily Observer.



He also hoped that the VTT in Chattogram Port will go below 2 days within a few months as the container handling equipment have been increasing.



CPA Secretary claimed that there was no congestion of vessels and containers in the country's prime sea port.



Chattogram Port is presently capable of releasing ship in 48 hours. Because, CPA has recently increased its container handling capacity and reduced container dwindling time and the time for loading and unloading of containers.



CPA sources said, Chattogram Port procured a total of 88 high powered cranes at a cost of Taka 1,578 crore in the previous fiscal. Forty two more equipment will be procured at a cost of Taka 186 crore during the current financial year.



CPA also procured two new tugboats to facilitate larger ships' smooth movement in the port channel and enhance the port's cargo handling capacity which have enhanced the port's capacity of loading and unloading from comparatively large ships. They have also facilitated berthing and departure from the port by larger container vessels. According to Lloyd's List, the Chattogram port handled a total of 3,214,548 TEUs of containers in 2021, up from 2,839,977 TEUs in the previous year, posting 13.2-percent year-on-year growth in container handling. Chattogram port has become 64th busiest among the top 100 container ports across the world.



Earlier, Chattogram seaport was ranked 70th, 71st, 76th and 87th in the four previous editions. Again this year the port advanced three notches.



Chattogram Port is in a satisfactory position in implementing the ISPS Code. It increases the image of the country, the sources added. Sources said, the port handled a total of 31,42,504 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers from January 1 to December 31 last year while 32,14,548 TEUs containers were handled by it in the 12 months of 2021, registering a 2.2% year to year decline.



