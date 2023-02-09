Video
Thursday, 9 February, 2023
Home Back Page

PM urges students to acquire special training on skill development

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the students to acquire special training on skill development especially in areas like ICT, during their leisure time for utilising the immense opportunities in the job market.

"This is the digital device era, you have consider it and if you do that you will get more scope in your future employment (market)," she said.

The prime minister said in a speech marking the publication of the results of this year's Higher School Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations at her office (PMO).

 "It will not be done by passing only BA or MA. You have to acquire special knowledge on any subject to expand your job market at home and abroad."

She asked the students not to waste their time and get the trainings that the government is providing across the country.

 "This will create immense opportunities for you," she said.

PM Hasina called for increasing research on science, agriculture and other subjects.

 "Our research works on agriculture is going on well. I will tell you to give more attention on other subjects," she said.

She said that without research it would not be possible to attain knowledge on the new matters which are coming frequently.    UNB


