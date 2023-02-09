Diploma mandatory for promotion of bankers

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday made it mandatory to have banking diploma to get promotion as senior officer and higher positions in banks.



BB took the decision to increase bankers' skill, capacity and ability, says a circular issued by the central bank.



BB made it mandatory for bankers to pass Junior Associate of The Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (JAIBB) and Diploma Associate of the Institute of Bankers(DAIBB) to get promotion.



BB said that it would be mandatory for bankers to get the diplomas with effect from January 1, 2024, to get promotion.



However, this rule will not be applicable for those who are not directly involved with banking such as doctors, engineers, marketing officers in banks as well as those holding publishing positions.



BB also scrapped a directive it had issued in this regard in 2020. Syllabus of banking diploma exams are designed to theoretical and practical knowledge of banking, and JAIBB exam examines basic and fundamental knowledge in banking and DAIBB exam examines advanced banking knowledge and skills.

Only after passing JAIBB and DAIBB exams a banker gets diploma in banking.



