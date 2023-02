Newly elected MPs take oath

The newly elected six Members of Parliament (MPs), who were elected in the by-polls of February 1, took oath on Wednesday.



At a programme held at Speaker's office in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) Bhabhan, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath while its Secretariat Secretary KM Abdus Salam moderated.



The MPs are- Jatiya Party's Hafiz Uddin Ahmed of Thakurgaon-3, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal's (JSD) AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen of Bogura-4, Awami League's Ragebul Ahsan Ripu of Bogura-6, Muhammad Ziaur Rahman of Chapainawabganj-2 and Md. Abdul Odud of Chapainawabganj-3, and independent MP Ukil Abdus Sattar of Brahmanbaria-2.