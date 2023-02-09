Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

All-out effort continues to implement SDGs: PM

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

All-out effort continues to implement SDGs: PM

All-out effort continues to implement SDGs: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said her government has been making all-out efforts to implement the agendas of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

The premier said this when the Queen of Belgium Mathilde Marie Christine paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's office here in the city.

PM's Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

The targets of the 2030 global agenda, SDGs, were aligned in the country's current 8th five-year plan and the perspective plan 2021-2041, the PM told Mathilde who is one of the UN SDG Advocates for 2021-2023.

During the meeting, different other issues the Russia-Ukraine war, the displaced Rohingya people,  women empowerment, girls education, health,  social safety net, disaster management and climate changes also came up for discussion.

About the war, the prime minister said the war should immediately be stopped to ease the sufferings of the people throughout the world.

"The Russia-Ukraine war created instability and high inflation throughout the world. The people are suffering. This should immediately be stopped," she was quoted.

The visiting Belgian Queen lauded the progress of Bangladesh, attained under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, in different sectors.

She appreciated the development of women and children particularly in education.

Mathilde said she is very happy to see the progress of Bangladesh.

Hasina informed the queen about her government's steps for the women empowerment in various sectors including politics, defence and judiciary women education, as well as women employment and bringing the vulnerable women - elderly women, widows and abandoned women-under the social safety net.

She said the women and children are mainly getting the primary healthcare services from more than 18,000 community clinics location throughout the country. Some 30 types of free medicine are provided from the clinics.

About the Rohingya issue,  Hasina said Bangladesh gave the shelter to Rohingya people on the humanitarian grounds. The government installed field hospitals the Rohingya camps for thousands of pregnant women who initially arrived here in Cox's Bazar during the Rohingya influx to Bangladesh, she said.

She said Bangladesh has so far relocated 34,000 Rohingya people to Bhashanchar island from Cox's bazar, ensuring an improved environment for them there.

Focusing on the disaster management, the PM said the success of Bangladesh on the disaster management has been globally acclaimed. The casualties in the recent cyclones and other disasters drastically declined.

The government constructed cyclone shelter centres and durable houses on the coastal areas and trained up 85,000 volunteers throughout the country for disaster management, she said.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul, Abbas get permanent bail
HC orders 17 Biman officers to surrender
Cabinet body okays15 straddle carriers for Ctg Port at Tk 126cr
PM urges students to acquire special training on skill development
Diploma mandatory for promotion of bankers
Newly elected MPs take oath
BNP demands unconditional release of Khaleda
All-out effort continues to implement SDGs: PM


Latest News
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
President is very successful: PM
BPL: Sylhet secure their place in top-two of playoffs
Mobile phone tapping unethical: GM Quader
Bangladesh to send 46-member rescue team to Turkey
Bangladesh to play Nepal in final on Thursday in SAFF Women's Champs
Six by-polls prove vote can be fair under AL govt: PM
One held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000 as rescuers battle cold
TCB to procure 1.10cr litres soyabean oil, 8,000MT lentil for Ramadan
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
SI's hanging body found inside police station in M'singh
Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
How ChatGPT can influence our job sector
Cumilla sees highest pass rate
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate high'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft