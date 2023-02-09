HC allows Adarsha Publications stall in Ekhushey Book Fair

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered the Bangla Academy to allot stall to Adarsha Publications at the Ekushey Book Fair.



However, the HC bench imposed a condition for Adarsha Publications that it could not sell or exhibit three specific books against which Bangla Academy raised objections.



In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir also issued a rule asking the Bangla Academy and the Ministry of Culture to explain why the Bangla Academy's decision, to bar Adarsha from the fair, should not be annulled.



On 3 February, Mahabubur Rahman, the publisher of Adarsha Publications, filed the writ petition with the HC challenging legality of the Bangla Academy's decision to deny them a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023.



Four people, including the director general of the Bangla Academy have been made respondents in the petition.



The petitioner sought the court's instruction to allot stall to the publishing house as soon as possible.



The HC on Tuesday asked Adarsha to submit a copy of the three books which are under objection by the Bangla Academy authorities. It also asked to give a bond on the condition of not selling and exhibiting the three books.



On January 12, Bangla Academy published the list of publishing houses that were given stalls at the fair. But Adarsha Prakashani did not get a stall and later learned about the objections toward a book, titled Bangalir Mediocrityr Sondhane (In Search of Bengalis' Mediocrity).



