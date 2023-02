MYMENSINGH, Feb 8: The results of the 2022 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams were published on Wednesday. The pass rate of the Mymensingh Board was 80.32 per cent.



A total of 5,028 students secured GPA-5. Of them, 2,397 are male and 2,631 female students. As a result, girls are ahead of boys in obtaining GPA-5.



A total of 61,514 students participated in the HSC examinations this year.