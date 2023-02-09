IEB elections today

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), the oldest professional organisation of the country, elections for the 2023-2024 terms will be held today after two years.



According to the information of Engineer Mohammad Azizul Islam, chairman of IEB selection committee, a total of 3 candidates are fighting for the post of President.



The candidates are: Bangladesh Awami League's science and technology affairs secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, former vice chancellor of BUET Engineer Dr Prof SM Nazrul Islam and Engineer Mohammad Ali.



Among the top 10 central executive posts of IEB, 3 people are vying for the post of General Secretary.

The candidates are: Engineer SM Manjurul Haque Manju, Engineer Aminur Rashid Chowdhury, Engineer Md Mamunur Rashid. Besides, 4 Vice-Presidents (Services & Welfare), 5 Vice-Presidents (Human Resource Development), 5 Vice-Presidents (Academic & International), 5 Vice-Presidents (Finance & Administration) and Assistant General Secretary 2 candidates for the post (Services and Welfare), 3 candidates for the post of Assistant General Secretary (Human Resource Development), 3 candidates for the post of Assistant General Secretary (Finance and Administration) are contesting the polls.



A total of 17,601 voters of 18 centres, 33 sub-centres, 13 international branches of IEB across the country will cast their votes at the IEB central office from 9am to 5pm.



