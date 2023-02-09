Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

IEB elections today

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), the oldest professional organisation of the country, elections for the 2023-2024 terms will be held today after two years.

According to the information of Engineer Mohammad Azizul Islam, chairman of IEB selection committee, a total of 3 candidates are fighting for the post of President.

The candidates are: Bangladesh Awami League's science and technology affairs secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, former vice chancellor of BUET Engineer Dr Prof SM Nazrul Islam and Engineer Mohammad Ali.

Among the top 10 central executive posts of IEB, 3 people are vying for the post of General Secretary.  
The candidates are: Engineer SM Manjurul Haque Manju, Engineer Aminur Rashid Chowdhury, Engineer Md Mamunur Rashid. Besides, 4 Vice-Presidents (Services & Welfare), 5 Vice-Presidents (Human Resource Development), 5 Vice-Presidents (Academic & International), 5 Vice-Presidents (Finance & Administration) and Assistant General Secretary  2 candidates for the post (Services and Welfare), 3 candidates for the post of Assistant General Secretary (Human Resource Development), 3 candidates for the post of Assistant General Secretary (Finance and Administration) are contesting the polls.
 
A total of 17,601 voters of 18 centres, 33 sub-centres, 13 international branches of IEB across the country will cast their votes at the IEB central office from 9am to 5pm.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
M'singh Board HSC pass rate 80.32pc
IEB elections today
Public univs to hold entry tests on short syllabus, hopes Dipu
Shooting death of N’ganj restaurant manager plunges family into despair
Covid: 1 dies, 11 more cases reported
DMP gives financial grants to 118 injured, sick policemen
11 patients hospitalised with dengue
Task force recommends 2 stalls shut, 7 warned


Latest News
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
President is very successful: PM
BPL: Sylhet secure their place in top-two of playoffs
Mobile phone tapping unethical: GM Quader
Bangladesh to send 46-member rescue team to Turkey
Bangladesh to play Nepal in final on Thursday in SAFF Women's Champs
Six by-polls prove vote can be fair under AL govt: PM
One held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000 as rescuers battle cold
TCB to procure 1.10cr litres soyabean oil, 8,000MT lentil for Ramadan
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
SI's hanging body found inside police station in M'singh
Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
How ChatGPT can influence our job sector
Cumilla sees highest pass rate
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate high'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft