Public univs to hold entry tests on short syllabus, hopes Dipu

Public universities will hold admission tests for 2022-2023 session on short syllabus, hopes Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.



"We discussed the matter with the vice-chancellors recently. We requested that they take this year's admission tests based on revised syllabus of HSC examination," she told reporters on Wednesday after announcing HSC results at International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka. "We are hoping that all universities will implement this," she said. "Each university used to take admission test separately earlier. Many of them now held the examination under a uniform procedure," she added. UNB



