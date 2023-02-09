Video
Covid: 1 dies, 11 more cases reported

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-linked death and 11 cases in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning.
With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,444 and caseload to 2,037,647, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate was 0.42 per cent as the 2,622 samples were tested. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.91 per cent.

In November last year, the country reported 10 Covid-linked deaths and 1,345 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.    UNB


