Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:24 AM
DMP gives financial grants to 118 injured, sick policemen

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Khandkar Golam Faruq on Wednesday provided financial assistance for the treatment of 118 injured and sick policemen.

He handed over the grants among the police personnel, who were injured while performing professional duties and sick police members, at DMP headquarters here.

After giving the financial grant, the DMP Commissioner said, "The grants we provided were smaller amounts compared to the money you spent for treatment." "We are able to support all our members, with financial grants from DMP and Traffic Welfare Fund, who are injured and sick. Financial assistance was also given to the injured and sick policemen from the Police Headquarters and the Government Welfare Fund," he said.    BSS


