Home City News

Ekushey Book Fair

Task force recommends 2 stalls shut, 7 warned

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

The task force formed to monitor the Amar Ekushey Book Fair has recommended shutting the stalls of Rabeya Book House and Grontho Prokash for irregularities, such as selling pirated books.

The task force also recommended warning seven publishing houses for violating a policy set for the publishers.

The seven publishers who have been warned are Ma Shera, Gyan Bitan, Mou Publications, Bongoj Publications, Gazi Publications, Medha Publications, and Deshoj.

Ashim Kumar Dey, chairman of the task force and managing director of Bangladesh Shilpi Kalyan Trust, said they sent the recommendations to the management committee of the fair after an inspection on Tuesday.

Ashim said the task force warned Rabeya Book House and Grontho Prokash on Feb 3, but they continued selling books from other publishers without distribution rights and pirated books.

Ekushey Book Fair task force recommends two stalls shut, seven others warned.    bdnews24.com


