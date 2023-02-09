Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

One in 3 schoolchildren lacks access to drinking water: UN

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

PARIS, Feb 8: One in three children worldwide does not have access to clean drinking water while at school, impacting their health and ability to learn, the United Nations said Wednesday.

"Globally, almost one in three schools has no drinking water from an improved source," the UN cultural agency UNESCO said in a new report.

"One in three schools worldwide has no basic sanitation," meaning a toilet and sewage system, the agency found, while "almost half of schools do not have handwashing facilities with water and soap".
Clean drinking water and handwashing facilities are key to protecting children against the likes of Covid-19, parasites, respiratory illnesses and diarrhea, said school health and nutrition expert Emilie Sidaner, who oversaw the report.

Schools without clean drinking water cannot prepare meals for students, contributing to child malnutrition, she told AFP.

Lack of running water and soap is also a major challenge for girls who "cannot go to school during their period", she added.

For example, one in four girls did not go to school in Bhutan during that time of the month, Sidaner said.

And one in five had to skip classes during menstruation in Ivory Coast, while one in seven missed school for the same reason in Burkina Faso.

"There needs to be more investment in water and sanitation as well as all other infrastructure that enables quality learning," Sidaner said.

"If pupils are not in good health, well-fed and protected in school, it's even harder for them to take in what their school can teach them."     AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One in 3 schoolchildren lacks access to drinking water: UN
Pak FM urges IMF, govt not to forget plight of flood-hit people amid loan talks
'Waiting for our dead': Anger builds at Turkey's quake response
Biden warns US will act on China after balloon downing
US forces returning to Philippines to counter China threats
Zelensky in Britain ahead of invasion anniversary
Funeral held for Pak ex-president Musharraf
China balloon, polls scramble script for Biden speech to Congress


Latest News
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
President is very successful: PM
BPL: Sylhet secure their place in top-two of playoffs
Mobile phone tapping unethical: GM Quader
Bangladesh to send 46-member rescue team to Turkey
Bangladesh to play Nepal in final on Thursday in SAFF Women's Champs
Six by-polls prove vote can be fair under AL govt: PM
One held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000 as rescuers battle cold
TCB to procure 1.10cr litres soyabean oil, 8,000MT lentil for Ramadan
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
SI's hanging body found inside police station in M'singh
Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
How ChatGPT can influence our job sector
Cumilla sees highest pass rate
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate high'
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft