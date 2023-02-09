Pak FM urges IMF, govt not to forget plight of flood-hit people amid loan talks

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8: Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said the federal government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - currently in the midst of negotiations to revive a stalled lifeline - to consider the plight of the flood affectees and ensure they are "protected" from economic difficulties.



Pakistan is currently in talks with an IMF delegation to release much-needed money under a stalled bailout programme. A successful outcome with the IMF would also help to release money from other platforms that are looking for a green-light from the lender.



Unveiling a post-flood rebuilding project in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sindh today, the minister urged the government and the international lender to provide "relief" to flood-hit people similar to the one given countrywide during the pandemic days in 2020.



He stressed that it was also the responsibility of international organisations including the IMF "to suggest reforms for our betterment but flood affectees must also be provided protection so that they can come out of the current situation".



The foreign minister said the country faced unprecedented damage in the wake of floods as 33 million people were affected while five million acres of standing crops were destroyed.



"Agriculture is the backbone of our economy but this flood broke our back," he said while referring to the impact of the calamity.




