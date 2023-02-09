Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pak FM urges IMF, govt not to forget plight of flood-hit people amid loan talks

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8: Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said the federal government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - currently in the midst of negotiations to revive a stalled lifeline - to consider the plight of the flood affectees and ensure they are "protected" from economic difficulties.

Pakistan is currently in talks with an IMF delegation to release much-needed money under a stalled bailout programme. A successful outcome with the IMF would also help to release money from other platforms that are looking for a green-light from the lender.

Unveiling a post-flood rebuilding project in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sindh today, the minister urged the government and the international lender to provide "relief" to flood-hit people similar to the one given countrywide during the pandemic days in 2020.

He stressed that it was also the responsibility of international organisations including the IMF "to suggest reforms for our betterment but flood affectees must also be provided protection so that they can come out of the current situation".

The foreign minister said the country faced unprecedented damage in the wake of floods as 33 million people were affected while five million acres of standing crops were destroyed.    DAWN

"Agriculture is the backbone of our economy but this flood broke our back," he said while referring to the impact of the calamity.    DAWN



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One in 3 schoolchildren lacks access to drinking water: UN
Pak FM urges IMF, govt not to forget plight of flood-hit people amid loan talks
'Waiting for our dead': Anger builds at Turkey's quake response
Biden warns US will act on China after balloon downing
US forces returning to Philippines to counter China threats
Zelensky in Britain ahead of invasion anniversary
Funeral held for Pak ex-president Musharraf
China balloon, polls scramble script for Biden speech to Congress


Latest News
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
President is very successful: PM
BPL: Sylhet secure their place in top-two of playoffs
Mobile phone tapping unethical: GM Quader
Bangladesh to send 46-member rescue team to Turkey
Bangladesh to play Nepal in final on Thursday in SAFF Women's Champs
Six by-polls prove vote can be fair under AL govt: PM
One held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000 as rescuers battle cold
TCB to procure 1.10cr litres soyabean oil, 8,000MT lentil for Ramadan
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
SI's hanging body found inside police station in M'singh
Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
How ChatGPT can influence our job sector
Cumilla sees highest pass rate
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate high'
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft