Dear Sir



A marriage in a country like Bangladesh is an occasion when people spend lavishly. Even those hailing from the middle class consider it an opportunity to display their fortunes in the form of dresses, jewelry and great dinners.



Nowadays, a new trend has been set where people find more convenience to arrange the wedding ceremony at marriage halls. Most people forget that many people are food-insecure. As they want their weddings and dinners exceptional, they prepare plenty of dishes so that guests can enjoy sumptuous meals that results in food wastage.



We should learn the best use of leftover food. We can use the food by giving it to the needy and poor people or to encourage orphanage or shanty homes to pick up the refrigerated food because hapless people know the real value of food.



Mansoor Ali Khan

North Badda, Dhaka

