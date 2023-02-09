Are we prepared to deal with earthquakes?

Death toll from the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people until earlier Wednesday as rescuers kept operating under harsh winter conditions to bring out survivors out of rubbles of collapsed buildings.



While we lament the colossal figures of death and destruction caused by the shattering earthquake in these two countries, we also thank our government for promptly dispatching a 10 member rescue team consisting of Bangladesh Army and Fire Service members. Moreover, a medical team consisting of doctors and nurses are also scheduled to leave for Turkey soon.



This sheer humanitarian gesture during the time of a massive natural disaster would surely bring the people of two countries closer.



The million dollar question, however, against the backdrop of the recent earthquake to have rocked Turkey and Syria how well prepared is Bangladesh to deal with a big-scale earthquake?



Earlier in June of last year we had penned on updating data of city buildings and what risks poorly constructed buildings are posing in case a big-scale earthquake erupts.



In a 2020 report presented to the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre by the Ministry of Disaster Management it was reported that around 250,000 buildings in 3 of our major cities of Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet are extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. Moreover, the report also said 24 percent of the buildings in Dhaka, 46 percent in Sylhet and 79 percent in Chattogram were detected as risky.



But all of this data is collected from 2009 while the capital city has been expanding at a rate of 3.3 percent every year for the last two decades.



However, the last data regarding the vulnerability of Dhaka dates back to 2010 when Stanford University evaluated the earthquake risk of cities around the world and prepared an index. And it is apprehensive to note that Dhaka was then placed among the worlds 20 most vulnerable cities to earthquakes.



Concurrently, the City Development Corporation had reportedly inspected 3,252 school buildings in the city and found 90 percent of them to be not resilient to earthquakes this is merely a tip of the iceberg when it comes to non-resilient to earthquake buildings.



A polite reminder to our disaster management authorities concerned, since 2020 to up until now at least 30 mild tremors and jolts have shaken the country, and its immediate surrounding regions.



While time keeps ticking, it is crucial to draw lessons from the devastating earthquake and its agonizing consequences witnessed in Turkey and Syria.



Reality demands, we start beefing up our disaster management capabilities and launch a countrywide preparedness programme. In the process, it is equally important to demolish badly constructed buildings, so to minimize higher deaths and destruction, in case a quake erupts.



Earthquakes do not erupt with a forewarning.





