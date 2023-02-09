Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 February, 2023, 3:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Are we prepared to deal with earthquakes?

Published : Thursday, 9 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Death toll from the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people until earlier Wednesday as rescuers kept operating under harsh winter conditions to bring out survivors out of rubbles of collapsed buildings.

While we lament the colossal figures of death and destruction caused by the shattering earthquake in these two countries, we also thank our government for promptly dispatching a 10  member rescue team consisting of Bangladesh Army and Fire Service members. Moreover, a medical team consisting of doctors and nurses are also scheduled to leave for Turkey soon.

This sheer humanitarian gesture during the time of a massive natural disaster would surely bring the people of two countries closer.

The million dollar question, however, against the backdrop of the recent earthquake to have rocked Turkey and Syria  how well prepared is Bangladesh to deal with a big-scale earthquake?

Earlier in June of last year we had penned on updating data of city buildings and what risks poorly constructed buildings are posing in case a big-scale earthquake erupts.

In a 2020 report presented to the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre by the Ministry of Disaster Management  it was reported that around 250,000 buildings in 3 of our major cities of Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet are extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. Moreover, the report also said 24 percent of the buildings in Dhaka, 46 percent in Sylhet and 79 percent in Chattogram were detected as risky.

But all of this data is collected from 2009 while the capital city has been expanding at a rate of 3.3 percent every year for the last two decades.

However, the last data regarding the vulnerability of Dhaka dates back to 2010 when Stanford University evaluated the earthquake risk of cities around the world and prepared an index. And it is apprehensive to note that Dhaka was then placed among the worlds 20 most vulnerable cities to earthquakes.

Concurrently, the City Development Corporation had reportedly inspected 3,252 school buildings in the city and found 90 percent of them to be not resilient to earthquakes  this is merely a tip of the iceberg when it comes to non-resilient to earthquake buildings.

A polite reminder to our disaster management authorities concerned, since 2020 to up until now at least 30 mild tremors and jolts have shaken the country, and its immediate surrounding regions.

While time keeps ticking, it is crucial to draw lessons from the devastating earthquake and its agonizing consequences witnessed in Turkey and Syria.

Reality demands, we start beefing up our disaster management capabilities and launch a countrywide preparedness programme. In the process, it is equally important to demolish badly constructed buildings, so to minimize higher deaths and destruction, in case a quake erupts.

Earthquakes do not erupt with a forewarning.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food wastage
Are we prepared to deal with earthquakes?
Electronic cigarettes
Our progress in Democracy Index
The concept of feminism
Encourage people to pay tax
For better satellite TV service
Now broiler chicken, egg prices shoot up


Latest News
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
President is very successful: PM
BPL: Sylhet secure their place in top-two of playoffs
Mobile phone tapping unethical: GM Quader
Bangladesh to send 46-member rescue team to Turkey
Bangladesh to play Nepal in final on Thursday in SAFF Women's Champs
Six by-polls prove vote can be fair under AL govt: PM
One held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 11,000 as rescuers battle cold
TCB to procure 1.10cr litres soyabean oil, 8,000MT lentil for Ramadan
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 85.95pc
SI's hanging body found inside police station in M'singh
Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM
1,76,282 students get GPA 5, girls outshine boys
How ChatGPT can influence our job sector
Cumilla sees highest pass rate
17 militants, 3 KNF members arrested in Bandarban drive
Malaysia to send second rescue team to Turkey
'Boys should be more attentive as girls' pass rate high'
Woman's body found in cold storage in Lakshmipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft