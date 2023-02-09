

NGOs in social development of Bangladesh



NGOs- Non-Governmental Organizations have been playing a critical role in the social development of Bangladesh since its independence in 1971. With its rich history of civil society activism, Bangladesh has a vibrant and diverse NGO sector that has made significant contributions to the country's socio-economic development. The role of NGOs in Bangladesh has evolved over the years and they have become increasingly important in addressing a range of social and economic issues.



Bangladesh is one of the developing countries in the world and poverty is a major challenge that affects millions of people. NGOs have made a significant impact in case poverty alleviation. They work towards reducing poverty by providing livelihood opportunities, improving access to basic services such as education and healthcare, and promoting economic empowerment. They provide microfinance services to the poor, which helps them to start small businesses and increase their income. This leads to an improvement in their standard of living and a reduction in poverty.



Illiteracy is another major challenge in Bangladesh, in some aspects particularly among women and girls. Although it has changed now by achieving 70%+ literacy rate. NGOs work towards promoting education and literacy, particularly in rural and remote areas. They set up schools and provide educational materials and resources to children who do not have access to formal education. This helps to increase the literacy rate and improve the quality of life for these children.



Health is a critical issue in Bangladesh and the country faces numerous challenges in this area, including high infant and maternal mortality rates, inadequate access to healthcare, and widespread malnutrition. NGOs work towards addressing these issues by providing healthcare services to disadvantaged communities, promoting health awareness, and advocating for improved health policies. They also work towards addressing the root causes of health problems, such as poverty and lack of access to basic services, by providing livelihood opportunities and promoting education. As for example; Mamata, a NGO of Chattogram accomplished more than 1 lac institutional delivery that impacted to reduce high infant and maternal mortality rates. That is why Mamata achieved 14 times national award as best organization of the country.



The environment is another area where NGOs play a critical role in Bangladesh. The country is particularly vulnerable to natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, and earthquakes. NGOs work towards reducing the impact of these disasters by providing disaster relief and rehabilitation services to affected communities. They also work towards promoting environmental conservation and addressing environmental degradation.



Human Rights Advocacy: NGOs in Bangladesh play a significant role in advocating for human rights and promoting the rights of marginalized communities. They work towards ensuring that the rights of women, children, and other disadvantaged groups are protected and upheld. They also provide legal assistance and support to people who are victims of human rights abuses. The efforts of NGOs in promoting human rights have helped in improving the living conditions and rights of the people in Bangladesh.



In addition to these areas, NGOs also work towards promoting the rights of marginalized groups such as women, children, and ethnic minorities. They work towards creating awareness on issues such as child labour, gender-based violence, and human trafficking. They also advocate for improved policies and programs that support these marginalized groups.



The role of collaborating with the government and other organizations to implement development projects and programmes that have a positive impact on society is played by NGOs. They also monitor the government's performance and hold it accountable for its actions. This helps to ensure that development programs are implemented effectively and efficiently, and that the benefits reach the people who need them the most.



NGOs play a critical role in the social development of Bangladesh by addressing a range of social and economic issues. They work towards improving the living standard of disadvantaged communities, promoting education and literacy, addressing health challenges, and environmental conservation. They collaborate with the government and other organizations to implement development projects and programmes and hold the government accountable for its actions. The role of NGOs in Bangladesh is essential for the country's continued socio-economic development. So, government should give priority to facilitate and evaluate NGOs contribution in case national recognition.





- The writer is a communication professional



